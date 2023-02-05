Fisher's two goals net Cretin-Derham Hall Raiders victory over White Bear Lake Area Bears

The Cretin-Derham Hall Raiders won against the hosting White Bear Lake Area Bears on Saturday, ending 3-2.

Cretin-Derham Hall's Jake Fisher scored the game-winning goal.

The hosting team took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Aiden Welch. Nolan Roed and Joe Belisle assisted.

The Raiders tied the score 1-1 early into the second period when Max Anderson found the back of the net, assisted by Jake Fisher and Chuck Owens.

The Raiders made it 2-1 late when Jake Fisher beat the goalie, assisted by Max Anderson and Colton Jamieson.

Nolan Roed tied it up 2-2 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Aiden Welch.

Just just one minute later Jake Fisher scored yet again, assisted by Max Anderson and Colton Jamieson, and decided the game.

Next games:

The Raiders play against Stillwater on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Cottage Grove Ice Arena. The Bears will face East Ridge on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at St Croix Valley Recreation Center.