Fisher scores twice in Cretin-Derham Hall Raiders' win over Mahtomedi Zephyrs

The Cretin-Derham Hall Raiders bested the hosting Mahtomedi Zephyrs 6-2 on Tuesday.

The visiting team took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Jake Fisher. Colin Scanlan and Max Anderson assisted.

The second period ended with a 4-2 lead for the Raiders.

The Raiders increased the lead to 5-2 early into the third period when Jake Fisher found the back of the net yet again, assisted by Simon Houge.

Holden Saumweber increased the lead to 6-2 four minutes later, assisted by Charlie Cantwell and Max Bennett .

Next up:

In the next round on Thursday, the Zephyrs will face Tartan at home at 7 p.m. CST at St. Croix Valley Recreation Center, while the Raiders host Mounds View at 7 p.m. CST at TCO Sports Garden.