First win of the season for St. Michael/Albertville Knights Knights

The St. Michael/Albertville Knights Knights have had a rough ride this season, but after nine games their first win finally came on the road against the Farmington Tigers. STMA won the game 4-1.

The hosting team took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Luke Walton. Evrett Bennett and Brandon Risch assisted.

The Knights tied the score 1-1, after only 42 seconds into the second period when Tyler Jordan scored, assisted by Jacob Rokala and Kurtis Lekatz.

Reme Lobitz took the lead early into the third period, assisted by Caleb Waller and Blake Couet.

Caleb Waller increased the lead to 3-1 eight minutes later, assisted by Reme Lobitz and Leyton Punton.

Tyler Jordan increased the lead to 4-1 less than a minute later, assisted by Jacob Rokala and Kurtis Lekatz.

It means that the Knights finally ended their run of consecutive defeats – the count halted at eight.

Next up:

The teams play their next games on Saturday. The Tigers will host the Eagles at 7 p.m. CST at Schmitz-Maki Arena, and the Knights will visit the Bison at 3 p.m. CST at St. Michael-Albertville Arena.