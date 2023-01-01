First win of the season for Bloomington Jefferson Jaguars

The Bloomington Jefferson Jaguars have had a rough ride this season, but after nine games their first win finally came on the road against the South St. Paul Packers. Bloomington Jefferson won the game 8-0.

The Jaguars increased the lead to 2-0 early in the first period when Joseph Kubas scored, assisted by Maximo San Roman and Bode Campbell.

The Jaguars increased the lead to 3-0 late into the first when Daniel Schmitz scored, assisted by Grant Baker and Maximo San Roman.

The second period ended with a 5-0 lead for the Jaguars.

The Jaguars increased the lead to 6-0 early in the third period when Owen Baker found the back of the net, assisted by Grant Baker and Dillan Smidt.

Jordan Wang increased the lead to 7-0 one minute later, assisted by Dillan Smidt and Sam Mickelson.

In the end the 8-0 came from Sam Mickelson who increased the Jaguars' lead, assisted by Taylor Cossette and Jordan Wang, late into the third. The 8-0 goal was the last one of the game.

The Packers were whistled for eight penalties, while the Jaguars received 10 penalties.

It means that the Jaguars finally ended their run of consecutive defeats – the count halted at eight.

Next games:

The Packers play Tartan away on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Princeton Tigers. The Jaguars will face Chaska at home on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST at Bloomington Ice Garden.