First win of the season for Blaine Bengals

The Blaine Bengals have had a rough ride this season, but after eight games their first win finally came at home against the Hudson. Blaine won the game 4-1.

The visiting team took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Alex Pottratz. Brecken Meyer and Gannon Blaiser assisted.

The Bengals' Hudson Bethel tied the game 1-1 late into the first, assisted by Ben Lyons and Alex Jorgenson.

The Bengals made it 2-1 midway through the second period when Ethan Burnette scored, assisted by Blake Lockman.

The Bengals increased the lead to 3-1 early into the third period when Sam Shaughnessy found the back of the net, assisted by Wilson Guse and Alex Jorgenson.

Alex Jorgenson increased the lead to 4-1 late in the third.

It means that the Bengals finally ended their run of consecutive defeats – the count halted at seven.

Coming up:

The Bengals travel to Forest Lake on Tuesday at 5 p.m. CST at Forest Lake Sports Center. The Hudson players visit Eagan to play the Wildcats on Friday at 3 p.m. CST at Hudson Sports & Civic Center.