First win of the season for Alexandria Area Cardinals

The Alexandria Area Cardinals have had a rough ride this season, but after eight games their first win finally came at home against the Mankato East/Loyola Cougars. Alexandria Area won the game 4-2.

The hosting Cardinals took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Nick Peterson.

The Cardinals increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Joe Lamski scored, assisted by Gavin Olson.

The Cardinals' Henry Ramstorf increased the lead to 3-0 halfway through the first, assisted by Joe Lamski and Evan Anderson.

The Cardinals scored one goals in second period an held the lead 4-1 going in to the second break.

The Cougars' Shae Gavin narrowed the gap again, at 8:53 into the third period.

The Cardinals ended a run of seven consecutive defeats.

Coming up:

The Cardinals host Chisago Lakes on Tuesday at 6 p.m. CST at Runestone Community Center. The Cougars host St. Cloud Cathedral to play the Crusaders on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Municipal Athletic Complex.