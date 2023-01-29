ADVERTISEMENT

High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Boys
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Fireworks go off early, Hill-Murray scores extra-attacker goal, OT goal to beat host White Bear Lake

Pioneers captain Brady Ingebritson scores goal with 46.7 seconds left in third, adds another at 2:06 of overtime to give Hill-Murray win on Hockey Day Minnesota.

Hill-Murray vs White Bear Lake_0369.jpg
Hill-Murray celebrates a goal against White Bear Lake in the first period Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, during Hockey Day Minnesota in White Bear Lake Township.
Jason Wachter / The Rink Live
Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
January 28, 2023 08:38 PM
Share

WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. — There were some fireworks to celebrate the end of the day ... before the day ended.

Coincidence or not, it delayed the end of the game because a goal was scored shortly thereafter.

And Brady Ingebritson ended up scoring two of the most memorable goals of his career for Hill-Murray. Ingebritson scored an extra-attacker goal with 46.5 seconds left in regulation and then got a rebound goal at 2:06 of overtime to give the Pioneers a 3-2 win in single-digit temperatures over White Bear Lake on the outdoor ice Saturday.

It was the last game of Hockey Day Minnesota in White Bear Township and it gave Hill-Murray (8-8-1) its sixth straight win over the Bears (13-4).

"We knew we could win this game and we said before it to keep it simple, take the goalie's eyes away and just throw pucks low on net," Ingebritson said. "That's what we did and success came our way."

With 1:21 left in regulation, Pioneers coach Bill Lechner took a time out with a faceoff looming in the Bears defensive zone. With Hill-Murray trailing 2-1, he pulled goalie Jack Erickson for an extra attacker.

When the announcement that there was one minute left in regulation, fireworks began going off behind the Hill-Murray goal as play was going on in the White Bear Lake zone. With fireworks smoke drifting down to the ice, Ingebritson scored to tie the game.

"Coach told me to go take the goalie's eyes away," said Ingebritson, who is listed at 6-foot-1. "We got the puck up to the point and I just saw it and I knew he was going to shoot low.

"I read it, saw the rebound come down low and I was right there to tap it in."

In the overtime, he also was able to knock in a rebound at 2:06 for the game-winner.

Hill-Murray vs White Bear Lake_0939.jpg
1/27: Hill-Murray defenseman Landon Cottingham (20) carries the puck against White Bear Lake in the second period Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, during Hockey Day Minnesota in White Bear Lake.
Hill-Murray vs White Bear Lake_0798.jpg
2/27: Hill-Murray forward Brady Ingebritson (15) makes a pass against White Bear Lake in the second period Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, during Hockey Day Minnesota in White Bear Lake.
Hill-Murray vs White Bear Lake_0905.jpg
3/27: Hill-Murray forward Brady Ingebritson (15) works to block a pass by White Bear Lake defender Grady Gallatin (2) in the second period Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, during Hockey Day Minnesota in White Bear Lake.
Hill-Murray vs White Bear Lake_0642.jpg
4/27: White Bear Lake forward Brady Borgestad (11) takes a shot at the goal against Hill-Murray in the first period Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, during Hockey Day Minnesota in White Bear Lake.
Hill-Murray vs White Bear Lake_0678.jpg
5/27: Hill-Murray forward Jackson Reeves (18) skates the puck past White Bear Lake defender Grady Gallatin (2) in the second period Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, during Hockey Day Minnesota in White Bear Lake.
Hill-Murray vs White Bear Lake_0791.jpg
6/27: Hill-Murray forward Brady Ingebritson (15) carries the puck against White Bear Lake in the second period Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, during Hockey Day Minnesota in White Bear Lake.
Hill-Murray vs White Bear Lake_0612.jpg
7/27: Hill-Murray forward Graham Greeder (19) carries the puck against White Bear Lake in the first period Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, during Hockey Day Minnesota in White Bear Lake.
Hill-Murray vs White Bear Lake_0626.jpg
8/27: White Bear Lake forward Brady Borgestad (11) makes a pass past Hill-Murray defenseman Seth Klepac (26) in the first period Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, during Hockey Day Minnesota in White Bear Lake.
Hill-Murray vs White Bear Lake_0417.jpg
9/27: White Bear Lake forward Aiden Welch (8) skates with the puck against Hill-Murray in the first period Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, during Hockey Day Minnesota in White Bear Lake.
Hill-Murray vs White Bear Lake_0464.jpg
10/27: Hill-Murray forward Jackson Reeves (18) checks White Bear Lake defender Joe Belisle (6) off the puck in the first period Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, during Hockey Day Minnesota in White Bear Lake.
Hill-Murray vs White Bear Lake_0412.jpg
11/27: White Bear Lake forward Aiden Welch (8) skates with the puck against Hill-Murray in the first period Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, during Hockey Day Minnesota in White Bear Lake.
Hill-Murray vs White Bear Lake_0399.jpg
12/27: White Bear Lake forward Aiden Welch (8) celebrates his goal against Hill-Murray in the first period Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, during Hockey Day Minnesota in White Bear Lake.
Hill-Murray vs White Bear Lake_0404.jpg
13/27: White Bear Lake forward Aiden Welch (8) skates the puck around Hill-Murray defenseman Casper Lang (28) in the first period Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, during Hockey Day Minnesota in White Bear Lake.
Hill-Murray vs White Bear Lake_0387.jpg
14/27: White Bear Lake forward Brady Borgestad (11) tries to steal the puck from Hill-Murray defenseman Seth Klepac (26) in the first period Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, during Hockey Day Minnesota in White Bear Lake.
Hill-Murray vs White Bear Lake_0369.jpg
15/27: Hill-Murray celebrates a goal against Hill-Murray in the first period Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, during Hockey Day Minnesota in White Bear Lake.
Hill-Murray vs White Bear Lake_0355.jpg
16/27: White Bear Lake defender Joe Belisle (6) carries the puck against White Bear Lake in the first period Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, during Hockey Day Minnesota in White Bear Lake.
Hill-Murray vs White Bear Lake_0359.jpg
17/27: White Bear Lake defender Joe Belisle (6) carries the puck against White Bear Lake in the first period Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, during Hockey Day Minnesota in White Bear Lake.
Hill-Murray vs White Bear Lake_0276.jpg
18/27: Hill-Murray forward Jackson Reeves (18) takes a shot at the goal against White Bear Lake in the second period Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, during Hockey Day Minnesota in White Bear Lake.
Hill-Murray vs White Bear Lake_0235.jpg
19/27: Hill-Murray forward Graham Greeder (19) gets the puck away from the net against White Bear Lake in the first period Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, during Hockey Day Minnesota in White Bear Lake.
Hill-Murray vs White Bear Lake_0258.jpg
20/27: Hill-Murray goaltender Andrew Lane (1) tries to steal the puck away from White Bear Lake defender Joe Belisle (6) in the second period Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, during Hockey Day Minnesota in White Bear Lake.
Hill-Murray vs White Bear Lake_0224.jpg
21/27: White Bear Lake forward Michael Delaney (22) takes the puck past Hill-Murray defenseman Casper Lang (28) in the first period Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, during Hockey Day Minnesota in White Bear Lake.
Hill-Murray vs White Bear Lake_0203.jpg
22/27: White Bear Lake forward Michael Delaney (22) and Hill-Murray defenseman Casper Lang (28) battle for the puck in the first period Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, during Hockey Day Minnesota in White Bear Lake.
Hill-Murray vs White Bear Lake_0210.jpg
23/27: White Bear Lake forward Michael Delaney (22) and Hill-Murray defenseman Casper Lang (28) battle for the puck in the first period Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, during Hockey Day Minnesota in White Bear Lake.
Hill-Murray vs White Bear Lake_0180.jpg
24/27: White Bear Lake forward Kyle Gibson (16) takes the puck past Hill-Murray defenseman Matthew Whisler (14) in the first period Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, during Hockey Day Minnesota in White Bear Lake.
Hill-Murray vs White Bear Lake_0154.jpg
25/27: Hill-Murray forward Jude Bonin (9) and White Bear Lake forward Brady Borgestad (11) battle for the puck behind the goal in the first period Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, during Hockey Day Minnesota in White Bear Lake.
Hill-Murray vs White Bear Lake_0137.jpg
26/27: Hill-Murray defenseman Seth Klepac (26) and White Bear Lake forward Charlie Olsen (15) battle for the puck against the boards in the first period Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, during Hockey Day Minnesota in White Bear Lake.
Hill-Murray vs White Bear Lake_0082.jpg
27/27: Hill-Murray forward Riley Zupfer (27) skates the puck away from the goal past White Bear Lake forward Kyle Gibson (16) in the first period Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, during Hockey Day Minnesota in White Bear Lake.

"Landon Cottingham made a great play and shot it on the (goalie) pads," Ingebritson said. "I was in the right spot at the right time and just tapped it in."

Those were the team-leading seventh and eighth goals of the season for Hill-Murray, which has had a lot of roster turnover since taking third place in the Class AA state tournament last season.

"(Ingebritson) is hungry and he's a senior and a captain," Lechner said. "We only have 5-6 guys returning and two of them are out of uniform still (with injuries). So he has to be a leader and a go-to guy."

Hill-Murray vs White Bear Lake_0939.jpg
Hill-Murray defenseman Landon Cottingham (20) carries the puck against White Bear Lake with Bears junior center Nolan Roed (9) in pursuit in the second period Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, during Hockey Day Minnesota in White Bear Lake.
Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

SCSU recruit earns top honor

While Ingebritson was the top performer for the Pioneers, junior center Nolan Roed was the top player for the Bears.

Roed, a St. Cloud State recruit, scored a rebound goal at 10:26 of the third period to give White Bear Lake a 2-1 lead.

"I found some open ice in front of the net and (Blake Eckerle) came down and put it on net," Roed said of the play that led to his 20th goal of the season. "I just buried it."

It looked like it was going to be the game-winner until the last minute of the third period against their rival. This was the 91st meeting between the schools in a rivalry that began in 1963.

"It sucks," Roed said of the loss. "We always want to beat these guys. We just didn't do what we needed to do to win that one."

Hill-Murray vs White Bear Lake_0417.jpg
White Bear Lake forward Aiden Welch (8) skates with the puck against Hill-Murray in the first period Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, during Hockey Day Minnesota in White Bear Lake.
Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

Roed also had an assist on White Bear Lake's first goal. He won a faceoff and then found senior wing Aiden Welch with a pass on the back door on a set play and he scored at 1:49 of the first period to make it 1-1.

Roed has 39 points in 17 games after having 19 goals and 40 points in 27 games last season.

Shakopee receives 2025 bid

While Warroad will play host to Hockey Day Minnesota in 2024, it was announced after the game that Shakopee will play host to the event in 2025.

HILL-MURRAY 3, No. 9 WHITE BEAR LAKE 2 (OT)

WBL 1-0-1-0—2
H-M 1-0-1-1—3

First period: 1. H-M, Boden Sampair 4 (unassisted) :58; 2. WBL, Aiden Welch 14 (Nolan Roed 19) 1:49.

Second period: No scoring. Penalty: WBL, Grady Gallatin (interference) 6:15.

Third period: 3. WBL, Roed 20 (Blake Eckerle , Joe Belisle ) 10:26; 4. H-M, Brady Ingebritson 7 (Lucas Mann 7, Graham Greeder 10) 16:14. Penalty: H-M, Greeder (cross-checking) :23.

Overtime: 5. Ingebritson 8 (Landon Cottingham 6, Jackson Reeves 6) 2:06.

Goaltenders: H-M, Jack Erickson 7-1-7-1—16 (2 GA); WBL, Leo Gabriel 6-2-11-1—20 (3 GA).

Power plays: H-M 0-1, WBL 0-1.

Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
Mick Hatten is a reporter and editor for Forum News Service and helps manage TheRinkLive.com, a website dedicated to hockey. He began working for Forum Communications in November 2018 and has covered St. Cloud State University hockey since 2010. A graduate of St. Cloud State, he has more than 30 years of experience as a journalist and has been a youth hockey coach since 2014. mhatten@forumcomm.com
