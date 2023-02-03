Finally a win – Worthington Trojans have ended losing streak after 6-2 vs. Redwood Valley Cardinals

On Thursday, the Worthington Trojans ended their wretched run of 11 straight defeats with a win over the Redwood Valley Cardinals. The final score was 6-2.

Coming up:

Both teams play on Saturday, with the Cardinals hosting the Cardinals at 6 p.m. CST at Redwood Area Community Center, and the Trojans playing the Blades at 3 p.m. CST at Worthington Arena.