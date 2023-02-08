Finally a win – Pine City Area Dragons have ended losing streak after 5-3 vs. Becker/Big Lake Eagles

On Tuesday, the Pine City Area Dragons ended their wretched run of four straight defeats with a win over the Becker/Big Lake Eagles. The final score was 5-3.

Next games:

The Eagles travel to Bagley/Fosston on Thursday at 6 p.m. CST at Bagley Hockey Arena. The Dragons visit Mound-Westonka/Watertown-Mayer to play the White Hawks on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Pine City Civic Center.