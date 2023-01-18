Finally a win – Northern Lakes Lightning have ended losing streak after 11-2 vs. Prairie Centre North Stars

On Tuesday, the Northern Lakes Lightning ended their wretched run of four straight defeats with a win over the Prairie Centre North Stars. The final score was 11-2.

The North Stars took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Jesse Williams. James Rieland assisted.

The Lightning's Finnegan Fogarty tied it up late into the first, assisted by Logan Verville and Easton Anderson.

The Lightning scored four goals in second period an held the lead 5-2 going in to the second break.

The Lightning increased the lead to 6-2, after only 57 seconds into the third period when Darby Boelter scored, assisted by Kolbe Severson and Jack Carr.

The Lightning increased the lead to 7-2 early in the third period when Darby Boelter found the back of the net again, assisted by Jerome Martin.

Isaac Peterson increased the lead to 8-2 one minute later, assisted by Christian Crutcher.

Christian Crutcher increased the lead to 9-2 seven minutes later, assisted by Jack Carr and Easton Anderson.

Christian Crutcher increased the lead to 2-10 three minutes later, assisted by Caden Nelson and Darby Boelter.

One minute later, Finnegan Fogarty scored yet again, assisted by Christian Crutcher and Jerome Martin, securing a 2-11 comeback win for the Lightning.

Next games:

In the next round on Thursday, the North Stars will face Detroit Lakes at home at 7 p.m. CST at Todd County Expo Arena, while the Lightning host Wadena-Deer Creek at 7 p.m. CST at Wadena Ice Arena.