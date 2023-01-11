Finally a win – Mankato West Scarlets have ended losing streak after 7-2 vs. Winona Winhawks

On Tuesday, the Mankato West Scarlets ended their wretched run of four straight defeats with a win over the Winona Winhawks. The final score was 7-2.

The Scarlets increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the first period when Jaeger Zimmerman scored, assisted by Toby Essay and Maddox Langworthy.

The Winhawks' John Vail narrowed the gap to 2-1 late into the first, assisted by Teis Larsen.

The Winhawks' Teis Larsen tied it up 2-2 late in the first, assisted by Maxwell Dalenberg.

The second period ended with a 5-2 lead for the Scarlets.

Jaeger Zimmerman increased the lead to 6-2 early into the third period, assisted by Derek Stierlen.

Maddox Langworthy increased the lead to 7-2 nine minutes later, assisted by Ethan Cox and Jaeger Zimmerman.

Next up:

On Thursday, the Winhawks will play the Packers at 7:15 p.m. CST at Bud King Ice Arena, and the Scarlets will play the Tigers at 7:30 p.m. CST at Mankato All Seasons Arena.