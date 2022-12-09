Finally a win – Mankato East/Loyola Cougars have ended losing streak after 8-2 vs. Austin Packers

On Thursday, the Mankato East/Loyola Cougars ended their wretched run of four straight defeats with a win over the Austin Packers. The final score was 8-2.

The hosting Cougars took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Andrew Bastian. Christian Theuninck and Shae Gavin assisted.

The Cougars' Andrew Bastian increased the lead to 2-0 late in the first, assisted by Christian Theuninck.

The second period ended with a 8-2 lead for the Cougars.

Next up:

The Cougars play Mound-Westonka/Watertown-Mayer away on Monday at 7 p.m. CST at David M Thaler Sports Center. The Packers will face Mankato West at home on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. CST at All Seasons Arena.