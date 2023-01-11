SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Finally a win – Hutchinson Tigers have ended losing streak after 5-4 vs. Southwest Christian Stars

On Tuesday, the Hutchinson Tigers ended their wretched run of five straight defeats with a win over the Southwest Christian Stars. The final score was 5-4.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 10, 2023 09:35 PM
Next up:

The Tigers play against Holy Family on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Chaska Community Center. The Stars will face Mound-Westonka/Watertown-Mayer on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Burich Arena.

