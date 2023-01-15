Finally a win – Ely/Tower-Soudan Timberwolves have ended losing streak after 8-2 vs. Webster/Siren/Frederic/Luck/Grantsburg (Wis.) Blizzard

On Saturday, the Ely/Tower-Soudan Timberwolves ended their wretched run of six straight defeats with a win over the Webster/Siren/Frederic/Luck/Grantsburg (Wis.) Blizzard. The final score was 8-2.

The Timberwolves took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Kole Macho. Ben Leeson assisted.

The Blizzard tied the game 1-1 in the first period when James Pedersen scored.

The Timberwolves took the lead in the first period when Kole Macho scored again, assisted by Logan Loe and Jace Huntbach.

The second period ended with a 4-2 lead for the Timberwolves.

Deegan Richards increased the lead to 5-2 early in the third period, assisted by Wes Sandy and Drew Marolt.

Logan Loe increased the lead to 6-2 six minutes later, assisted by Jace Huntbach and Kole Macho.

Kole Macho increased the lead to 7-2 two minutes later, assisted by Kadein Zupancich.

Four minutes later, Logan Loe scored yet again, assisted by Kole Macho and Jace Huntbach.

Next up:

The Timberwolves travel to Lake of the Woods on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST at International Arena. The Blizzard will face Mora-Milaca on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Mora Civic Center.