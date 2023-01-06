Finally a win – Crookston Pirates have ended losing streak after 3-2 vs. Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Panthers

On Thursday, the Crookston Pirates ended their wretched run of six straight defeats with a win over the Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Panthers. The final score was 3-2.

Next up:

The Pirates host Bagley/Fosston on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Crookston Sports Center. The Panthers will face Kittson County Central on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST at Ted O. Johnson Arena.