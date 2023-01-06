Finally a win – Chisago Lakes Wildcats have ended losing streak after 4-0 vs. Cambridge-Isanti Bluejackets

On Thursday, the Chisago Lakes Wildcats ended their wretched run of four straight defeats with a win over the Cambridge-Isanti Bluejackets. The final score was 4-0.

The hosting team took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Jack Bakken. Nate Bluhm and Nik Jinks assisted.

Andrew Swanson scored early in the second period, assisted by Drake Thyen and Ben Kerkow.

The Wildcats increased the lead to 3-0, after only 47 seconds into the third period when Jack Bakken beat the goalie yet again, assisted by Dylan Dassner and Nik Jinks.

The Wildcats made it 4-0 when Cullen Dorcas found the back of the net, assisted by Ben Kerkow and Owen Fitzgerald in the middle of the third period. The 4-0 goal held up as the game winner.

Next up:

The Wildcats host the Alexandria Area Cardinals in the next game at home on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. CST at Runestone Community Center. The same day, the Bluejackets will host the Stars at 3 p.m. CST at Isanti Ice Arena.