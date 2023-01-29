Finally a win – Chaska Hawks have ended losing streak after 3-2 vs. Cretin-Derham Hall Raiders

On Saturday, the Chaska Hawks ended their wretched run of five straight defeats with a win over the Cretin-Derham Hall Raiders. The final score was 3-2.

Next up:

The Hawks host the Eastview Lightning in the next game on the road on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Chaska Community Center. The same day, the Raiders will host the Bears at 7:30 p.m. CST at Blake School Ice Arena.