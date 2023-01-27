Finally a win – Blaine Bengals have ended losing streak after 1-0 vs. Anoka Tornadoes
On Thursday, the Blaine Bengals ended their wretched run of eight straight defeats with a win over the Anoka Tornadoes. The final score was 1-0.
Coming up:
The Tornadoes host the Robbinsdale Armstrong/Cooper Wings in the next game at home on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST at Anoka Area Ice Arena. The same day, the Bengals will host the Panthers at 7 p.m. CST at Fogerty Arena.