Finally a win – Austin Packers have ended losing streak after 11-1 vs. Worthington Trojans

On Tuesday, the Austin Packers ended their wretched run of four straight defeats with a win over the Worthington Trojans. The final score was 11-1.

January 31, 2023 09:10 PM
Next games:

On Thursday, the Packers will host the Wingers at 7:15 p.m. CST at Prairie Island Arena and the Trojans will play against the Cardinals at 7 p.m. CST at Redwood Area Community Center.

