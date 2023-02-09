Finally a win – Apple Valley/Burnsville Eagles have ended losing streak after 6-2 vs. Farmington Tigers

On Tuesday, the Apple Valley/Burnsville Eagles ended their wretched run of four straight defeats with a win over the Farmington Tigers. The final score was 6-2.

The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Eagles took the lead when Fisher Hatfield scored the first goal assisted by Cole Sieben and Ethan Gores.

Nolan Mickelson then tallied a goal halfway through, making the score 2-0. Ian Davis assisted.

The Eagles made it 3-0 with a goal from Liam Hull.

The Tigers narrowed the gap to 3-1, after only 57 seconds into the third period when Matthew Allard beat the goalie, assisted by Luke Rice and Kellen Conway.

Cole Sieben increased the lead to 4-1 halfway through the third period, assisted by Sam Arendt and Meyer Kreutzmann.

Nick Lind increased the lead to 5-1 three minutes later, assisted by Gabe Anderson and Fisher Hatfield.

Kellen Conway narrowed the gap to 5-2 less than a minute later, assisted by Zach Rouleau and Jacob Miller.

Liam Hull increased the lead to 6-2 only seconds later, assisted by Ethan Gores.

Next games:

The Eagles play Bloomington Jefferson away on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Burnsville Ice Center. The Tigers will face Lakeville South at home on Saturday at 2:45 p.m. CST at Schmitz-Maki Arena.