Finally a win – Anoka Tornadoes have ended losing streak after 6-3 vs. Spring Lake Park Panthers

On Saturday, the Anoka Tornadoes ended their wretched run of six straight defeats with a win over the Spring Lake Park Panthers. The final score was 6-3.

The Tornadoes took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Kadden Soukoup. Ben Fiocello assisted.

The Tornadoes' Hunter Brunner increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the first period, assisted by Teddy Mitshulis.

The Panthers narrowed the gap to 2-1 with a goal from Connor Larsen late into the first, assisted by John Ross and Drew Lindquist.

The Panthers tied the score 2-2, after only 42 seconds into the second period when Connor Larsen found the back of the net again, assisted by Brody Herzog and Mason White.

The Panthers took the lead within the first minute of the third period when John Ross netted one.

The Tornadoes tied the score 3-3, after only two seconds into the third period when Ben Fiocello beat the goalie, assisted by Hayden Ceaser and Joshua Graske.

The Tornadoes took the lead early in the third when Alan Vokaty scored.

Joshua Graske increased the lead to 5-3 four minutes later, assisted by Ryan Barthel and Parker Nedland.

Hayden Ceaser increased the lead to 6-3 nine minutes later, assisted by Jackson Provoncha and Ben Fiocello.

Next up:

The Panthers travel to Elk River/Zimmerman on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Furniture and Things Community Event Center. The Tornadoes visit Southwest Christian to play the Stars on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Anoka Area Ice Arena.