Film+Forum event will showcase 'Hockeyland' documentary, offer talk on mental health

In his documentary film "Hockeyland," Tommy Haines offers an uplifting and also unflinching look at high school hockey in northern Minnesota. He gives equal time to the on-ice triumphs and the off-ice challenges that kids in the State of Hockey experience in the modern world of being a high-profile student-athlete.

Cognizant of the mental health needs of countless young athletes in the region, Haines and a few more notable names in the local hockey community are hosting a unique forum where participants can see the movie and have a real locker room conversation about mental health.

"Hockeyland" director and producer Tommy Haines Contributed photo / David Greedy Photography

Starting at 6 p.m. CT on Sunday, Feb. 5, participants can log into what they’re calling “Hockeyland Film + Forum” where for $5 or less they can watch the documentary, then participate in and question-and-answer session with Haines along with NHL standout and Olympian Paul Martin, film star Blake Biondi of the Minnesota Duluth men's team, mental health coach Mark Wick and Positive Coaching Alliance educator Andy Shriver.

In promoting the event, Haines made it known that the $5 entry fee is suggested, and participation is free for Minnesota bantam teams and rural communities. Hockeyland, which has been nominated for a Critics Choice award for best sports documentary, follows the Eveleth-Gilbert and Hermantown boys hockey teams for a season, on and off the ice, as they experience all of the things that happen on the rink, and real life off the rink.

Haines, who has roots on Minnesota’s Iron Range, discussed the making of the movie last year as a guest of The Rink Live podcast . More details about the Film+Forum event are available at the official Hockeyland website .