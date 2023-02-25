Fergus Falls Otters win over Prairie Centre North Stars

The Fergus Falls Otters won the game at home against the Prairie Centre North Stars 9-1.

The Otters took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Colin Becker. Brayden Nelson assisted.

The Otters increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Kellen Stenstrom struck, assisted by Shane Zierden.

The Otters increased the lead to 3-0 in the middle of the first when Brayden Nelson scored, assisted by Ethan McGuiness.

Three goals were scored in the second period, and the Otters led 6-0 going in to the third period.

The Otters increased the lead to 7-0, after only 56 seconds into the third period when Colin Becker beat the goalie again, assisted by Kellen Stenstrom and Leighton Buckmeier.

Michael Schmidt increased the lead to 8-0 six minutes later, assisted by Brayden Nelson and Griffin Babolian.

Kellen Stenstrom increased the lead to 9-0 two minutes later, assisted by Jack Welde and Shane Zierden.

Eli Fletcher narrowed the gap to 9-1 eight minutes later, assisted by Derick Sorenson.