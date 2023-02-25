Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

High School Minnesota Hockey Minnesota Boys

Fergus Falls Otters win over Prairie Centre North Stars

The Fergus Falls Otters won the game at home against the Prairie Centre North Stars 9-1.

img_500256777_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 24, 2023 09:06 PM

The Fergus Falls Otters won the game at home against the Prairie Centre North Stars 9-1.

The Otters took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Colin Becker. Brayden Nelson assisted.

The Otters increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Kellen Stenstrom struck, assisted by Shane Zierden.

The Otters increased the lead to 3-0 in the middle of the first when Brayden Nelson scored, assisted by Ethan McGuiness.

Three goals were scored in the second period, and the Otters led 6-0 going in to the third period.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Otters increased the lead to 7-0, after only 56 seconds into the third period when Colin Becker beat the goalie again, assisted by Kellen Stenstrom and Leighton Buckmeier.

Michael Schmidt increased the lead to 8-0 six minutes later, assisted by Brayden Nelson and Griffin Babolian.

Kellen Stenstrom increased the lead to 9-0 two minutes later, assisted by Jack Welde and Shane Zierden.

Eli Fletcher narrowed the gap to 9-1 eight minutes later, assisted by Derick Sorenson.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
What To Read Next
Maple Grove vs Andover_0144.jpg
Minnesota Boys
Minnesota Boys High School Hockey Streaming Schedule
February 24, 2023 02:31 PM
 · 
By  The Rink Live
Prior Lake vs Cretin-Derham Hall_0302.jpg
Minnesota Boys
Minnesota Mr. Hockey Top 10 and Frank Brimsek award finalists announced
February 24, 2023 01:08 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
060421.N.DNT.Randolph01.jpg
Exclusive
Minnesota Boys
Police sought, obtained school district’s investigation of former Duluth East hockey coach
February 24, 2023 10:09 AM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen