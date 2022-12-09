Fergus Falls Otters win on the road against Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm

The Fergus Falls Otters won the road game against the Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm 5-2 on Thursday.

The Storm tied the game 1-1 in the first period when Teagan Dodge scored, assisted by Nolan Thell and John Claypool.

The Storm took the lead with a goal from Benjamin Kulus late in the first period, assisted by Teagan Dodge and Nick Anderson.

Three goals were scored in the second period, and the Otters led 4-2 going in to the third period.

Shane Zierden increased the lead to 5-2 in the third period, assisted by Colin Becker and Ethan McGuiness.

Next games:

The Storm travel to the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Wadena Ice Arena. The Otters will face Brainerd on the road on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Essentia Health Sports Center.