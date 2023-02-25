Sponsored By
High School Minnesota Hockey Minnesota Boys

Fergus Falls Otters win knock out game against Prairie Centre North Stars

The 9-1 win at home for the Fergus Falls Otters against the Prairie Centre North Stars means the Fergus Falls Otters are through to the next round.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 24, 2023 09:43 PM

The Otters took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Colin Becker. Brayden Nelson assisted.

The Otters increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Kellen Stenstrom struck, assisted by Shane Zierden.

The Otters' Brayden Nelson increased the lead to 3-0 in the middle of the first, assisted by Ethan McGuiness.

The second period ended with a 6-0 lead for the Otters.

The Otters increased the lead to 7-0, after only 56 seconds into the third period when Colin Becker netted one again, assisted by Kellen Stenstrom and Leighton Buckmeier.

Michael Schmidt increased the lead to 8-0 six minutes later, assisted by Brayden Nelson and Griffin Babolian.

Kellen Stenstrom increased the lead to 9-0 two minutes later, assisted by Jack Welde and Shane Zierden.

Eli Fletcher narrowed the gap to 9-1 eight minutes later, assisted by Derick Sorenson.

