High School Minnesota Hockey Minnesota Boys

Fergus Falls Otters win and move on

The Fergus Falls Otters have advanced to the next round after a 4-2 victory over the Northern Lakes Lightning in the playoff knock-out game.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 28, 2023 09:58 PM

The Otters opened strong, right after the puck drop with Brayden Nelson scoring in the first minute, goal assisted by Michael Schmidt and Griffin Babolian.

The Lightning tied the score 1-1, after only 20 seconds into the second period when Finnegan Fogarty netted one, assisted by Darby Boelter.

The Lightning took the lead early when Jerome Martin beat the goalie, assisted by Easton Anderson and Wyatt Balmer.

Shane Zierden tied it up 2-2 early in the third period, assisted by Kellen Stenstrom and Jack Welde.

Jack Welde took the lead one minute later, assisted by Kellen Stenstrom.

Kellen Stenstrom increased the lead to 4-2 five minutes later, assisted by Shane Zierden and Jack Welde.

