Fergus Falls Otters score and win with five goals in third period

The road-team Fort Frances were still very much in the game and winning against the Fergus Falls Otters before the third period in the matchup. But then, Fergus Falls made an effort and fought back to win by 8-3.

The Otters started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Shane Zierden scoring in the first period, assisted by Sam Dirkman and Kellen Stenstrom.

The Otters increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Kellen Stenstrom scored the first goal, assisted by Sam Dirkman.

The Fort Frances players narrowed the gap to 2-1 halfway through the first period when __ Mcpherson scored.

The Fort Frances players tied it up 2-2 with a goal from Tarran Enge in the middle of the first, assisted by __ Chown.

The second period ended with a 3-2 lead for the Otters.

The Fort Frances players tied the score 3-3 within the first minute when __ Wrolstad scored, assisted by Jackson Tuckler.

The Otters took the lead, after only 52 seconds into the third period when Shane Zierden found the back of the net yet again.

The Otters increased the lead to 5-3 early into the third period when Jack Welde netted one, assisted by Colin Becker.

The Otters increased the lead to 6-3 early in the third when Joey Johnson beat the goalie, assisted by Jack Welde and Griffin Babolian.

Michael Schmidt increased the lead to 7-3 two minutes later, assisted by Colin Becker and Jax Katzenmeyer.

Kellen Stenstrom increased the lead to 8-3 five minutes later, assisted by Ethan McGuiness.

Coming up:

Both teams play on Thursday, with the Otters hosting the Lakers at 4 p.m. CST at Fergus Falls Community Center, and the Fort Frances players playing the Eagles at 2 p.m. CST at Fergus Falls Community Center.