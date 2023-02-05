Fergus Falls Otters pull ahead in the third to defeat Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines

The Fergus Falls Otters were victorious at home against the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines. After two periods, the teams were tied at 3, but Fergus Falls pulled away in the third, winning the game 7-3.

The Wolverines' Cole Woods increased the lead to 2-0 late in the first period, assisted by Connor Davis.

The second period ended with the score being tied at 3-3.

Jack Welde took the lead early into the third period, assisted by Griffin Babolian and Ethan McGuiness.

Jax Katzenmeyer increased the lead to 5-3 six minutes later, assisted by Gavin Goepferd and Colin Becker.

Joey Johnson increased the lead to 6-3 two minutes later.

Two minutes later, Kellen Stenstrom scored again, assisted by Shane Zierden, securing a 7-3 comeback win for the Otters.

This makes an impressive four straight victories for the Otters.

Next up:

The Otters play River Lakes away on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Forest Lake Rangers. The Wolverines will face Detroit Lakes at home on Monday at 7 p.m. CST at Wadena Ice Arena.