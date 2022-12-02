Fergus Falls Otters overcome disadvantage to win

The Fergus Falls Otters lagged behind ahead of the third period in their road game against the Northern Lakes Lightning. But the team overcame the odds to win 3-1.

The hosting Lightning opened strong, with Kolbe Severson scoring in the first minute, a goal assisted by Noah Miles.

Kellen Stenstrom tied the game 1-1 in the third period, assisted by Shane Zierden.

Shane Zierden took the lead five minutes later, assisted by Brayden Nelson and Kellen Stenstrom.

Kellen Stenstrom increased the lead to 3-1 two minutes later, assisted by Shane Zierden.

Next games:

The Lightning host Prairie Centre on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Breezy Point Hockey Center. The Otters host Sartell to play the Sabres on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Bernicks Pepsi Arena.