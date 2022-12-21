Fergus Falls Otters grab extra point vs. River Lakes Stars in overtime

The Fergus Falls Otters and the visiting River Lakes Stars tied 4-1 in regulation on Tuesday. Fergus Falls beat River Lakes in overtime 4-1.

The Otters took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Kellen Stenstrom. Gavin Goepferd and Ethan McGuiness assisted.

The Otters increased the lead to 2-0 early into the second period when Joey Johnson netted one, assisted by Jack Welde and Leighton Buckmeier.

The Otters increased the lead to 3-0 three minutes into the period when Joey Johnson scored again, assisted by Ethan McGuiness.

The Otters increased the lead to 4-0 three minutes into the period when Kellen Stenstrom found the back of the net yet again.

Anthony Fink narrowed the gap to 4-1 late in the third period, assisted by Tyson Bruntlett.

Next up:

The Stars play against Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato on Wednesday at 7 p.m. CST at Fergus Falls Ice Arena. The Otters will face New Ulm on Tuesday at 2 p.m. CST at St. Cloud MAC - Granite City Showcase.