Fergus Falls Otters decide the game with five goals in third period

In the first two periods of the game, the road-team Fort Frances held out fine against the Fergus Falls Otters. Fergus Falls fought back in the third period and won the game 8-3.

The Otters opened strong, right after the puck drop with Shane Zierden scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Sam Dirkman and Kellen Stenstrom.

The Otters increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Kellen Stenstrom scored, assisted by Sam Dirkman.

The Fort Frances players narrowed the gap to 2-1 halfway through the first period when __ Mcpherson scored.

The Fort Frances players tied it up 2-2 with a goal from Tarran Enge in the middle of the first, assisted by __ Chown.

The second period ended with a 3-2 lead for the Otters.

The Fort Frances players tied the score 3-3 within the first minute when __ Wrolstad beat the goalie, assisted by Jackson Tuckler.

The Otters took the lead, after only 52 seconds into the third period when Shane Zierden scored yet again.

The Otters increased the lead to 5-3 early in the third period when Jack Welde found the back of the net, assisted by Colin Becker.

The Otters increased the lead to 6-3 early into the third when Joey Johnson netted one, assisted by Jack Welde and Griffin Babolian.

Michael Schmidt increased the lead to 7-3 two minutes later, assisted by Colin Becker and Jax Katzenmeyer.

Kellen Stenstrom increased the lead to 8-3 five minutes later, assisted by Ethan McGuiness.

Coming up:

Both teams are back in action on Thursday, with the Otters hosting the Lakers at 4 p.m. CST at Fergus Falls Community Center and the Fort Frances players visiting the Eagles at 12 p.m. CST at Fergus Falls Community Center.