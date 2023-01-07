Fergus Falls Otters beat Thief River Falls Prowlers – Stenstrom scores 2

The Fergus Falls Otters beat the hosting Thief River Falls Prowlers 4-2 on Friday.

The Otters opened strong, early in the game with Jax Katzenmeyer scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Kellen Stenstrom.

The Prowlers tied it up 1-1 in the first period when Tysen Loeffler struck, assisted by Rylan Leake and Braydin Lund.

The Otters took the lead in the first period when Griffin Babolian scored.

The Prowlers' Tysen Loeffler tied the game 2-2 late in the first period, assisted by Max Arlt and Braydin Lund.

The Otters scored one goal in second period an held the lead 3-2 going in to the second break.

Kellen Stenstrom increased the lead to 4-2 halfway through the third period.

Next up:

On Saturday, the Prowlers will host the Lightning at 7 p.m. CST at Ralph Engelstad Arena and the Otters will play against the Warriors at 2:15 p.m. CST at Gardens Arena.