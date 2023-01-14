Fergus Falls Otters beat Red Lake Falls Eagles in a close matchup

A single goal decided a close game as the Fergus Falls Otters won 4-3 on the road against the Red Lake Falls Eagles on Friday.

The visiting Otters took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Kellen Stenstrom. Brayden Nelson assisted.

The Eagles' Evan Girdler tied it up 1-1 late into the first, assisted by Blake Breiland and Gavin Girdler.

The second period ended with a 4-2 lead for the Otters.

The Eagles narrowed the gap to 4-3 early into the third period when Gavin Girdler found the back of the net, assisted by Evan Girdler and Brock Seeger.

Next up:

The Eagles travel to Detroit Lakes on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Kent Freeman Arena. The Otters visit Sartell to play the Sabres on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Fergus Falls Ice Arena.