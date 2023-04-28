Sponsored By
High School Minnesota Hockey Minnesota Boys

Fergus Falls mourns loss of high school hockey player

Brayden Nelson, a 17-year-old junior at Fergus Falls High School, died by suicide, according to a statement released by Fergus Falls Superintendent Jeff Drake.

Brayden Nelson, a Fergus Falls High School junior and multisport athlete, died by suicide on Wednesday, April 26.
By Forum News Service
Today at 8:06 PM

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. — Brayden Nelson, a 17-year-old junior at Fergus Falls High School, died by suicide, according to a statement released by Fergus Falls Superintendent Jeff Drake.

An obituary for Nelson stated he died Wednesday, April 26. Visitation is Monday, May 1, from 5-7 p.m. at Bethel Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls, with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. Service is Tuesday, May 2, at 1 p.m. at Bethel Lutheran Church.

Nelson played both hockey and football for the Otters.

“Please keep Brayden’s family, friends, and our school community in your thoughts and prayers. The loss of one of our students is very painful,” Drake wrote. “Compassion, empathy, and kindness are essential for both students and adults as we work through our grief and help one another to heal.”

The Fergus Falls Hockey Association wrote a Facebook post encouraging readers to leave a hockey stick outside their doors Thursday night in honor of Nelson.

“As a tight-knit hockey community, let’s continue to lean on each other for strength as we navigate the minutes, weeks, and seasons ahead,” the post said.

Drake encouraged parents to check on their children and to utilize mental health resources in the school if needed.

If you are struggling, help is available; call the national Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 .

