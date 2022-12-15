Farmington Tigers have ended their losing streak after 2-3 vs. Eagan Wildcats

The game between the Eagan Wildcats and the hosting Farmington Tigers finished 3-2. Farmington's victory puts an end to a four-game losing streak.

The hosting team took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Evrett Bennett. Cody Shoyat assisted.

Cody Shoyat scored early in the second period, assisted by Matthew Allard.

The Tigers made it 3-0 with a goal from Evrett Bennett.

The Wildcats narrowed the gap to 3-1 early into the third period when Cam Roth beat the goalie, assisted by Eddie Moore and Gus Gleich.

The Wildcats' Gavin Goihl narrowed the gap again, at 11:49 into the third period.

Coming up:

The Wildcats play against Bloomington Jefferson on Wednesday at 7 p.m. CST at Rosemount Community Center. The Tigers will face Rosemount on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Bloomington Ice Garden.