Farmington Tigers got a shut out against St. Paul Highland - Central Scots

The Farmington Tigers picked up a decisive home win against the St. Paul Highland - Central Scots. The game ended in a shutout, 5-0.

The hosting team took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Jacob Miller. Kyler Schwamb and Luke Coolidge assisted.

The Tigers increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first when Matthew Allard scored, assisted by Dylan Wolf.

Cade Fitzloff scored midway through the second period, assisted by Luke Rice.

The Tigers made it 4-0 with a goal from Luke Coolidge.

The Tigers increased the lead to 5-0 within the first minute of the third period when Kyler Schwamb beat the goalie. The 5-0 goal held up as the game winner.

Coming up:

The Tigers host the Hastings Raiders on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Schmitz-Maki Arena. The Scots will face Bloomington Kennedy at home on Wednesday at 7 p.m. CST at Charles M. Schulz Highland Arena.