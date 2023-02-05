Farmington Tigers end 11-loss run

The game between the Rochester Mayo Spartans and the Farmington Tigers finished 1-1 on Saturday – no doubt a relief for Farmington after 11 straight defeats.

The Spartans started off strong and took the lead early in the game with Mason Leimbek scoring in the first minute, assisted by Thomas Verdick and Jacob Brown.

The Tigers tied it up 1-1 with a goal from Cade Fitzloff in the first period, assisted by Kellen Conway.

Next up:

The Spartans host New Prague on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Grafton/Park River Spoilers. The Tigers will face Apple Valley/Burnsville on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Apple Valley Sports Arena.