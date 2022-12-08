Faribault Falcons win 8-3 on the road against Fairmont Cardinals

The Faribault Falcons won on the road on Tuesday, handing the Fairmont Cardinals a defeat 8-3.

Eight goals were scored in the first period, and the Falcons led 6-2 going in to the second period.

The Falcons scored one goals in second period an held the lead 7-3 going in to the second break.

Brody Redding increased the lead to 8-3 early into the third period, assisted by Logan Peroutka and Oliver Linnemann.

Coming up:

On Thursday, the Cardinals will play the Eagles at 7:30 p.m. CST at New Ulm Civic Center, and the Falcons will play the Huskies at 7 p.m. CST at Faribault Ice Arena.