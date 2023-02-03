High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Boys

Faribault Falcons win 6-5 at home against Mankato West Scarlets

The Faribault Falcons claimed a single-goal win in a game against the Mankato West Scarlets on Thursday. The team won 6-5 at Faribault Ice Arena.

img_500240912_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 03, 2023 11:02 AM
Share

The Faribault Falcons claimed a single-goal win in a game against the Mankato West Scarlets on Thursday. The team won 6-5 at Faribault Ice Arena.

Next up:

Both teams play on Saturday, with the Falcons hosting the Wingers at 7 p.m. CST at Faribault Ice Arena, and the Scarlets playing the Tigers at 7:15 p.m. CST at Albert Lea City Arena.

Related Topics: FARIBAULT