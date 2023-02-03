Faribault Falcons win 6-5 at home against Mankato West Scarlets
The Faribault Falcons claimed a single-goal win in a game against the Mankato West Scarlets on Thursday. The team won 6-5 at Faribault Ice Arena.
The Faribault Falcons claimed a single-goal win in a game against the Mankato West Scarlets on Thursday. The team won 6-5 at Faribault Ice Arena.
Next up:
Both teams play on Saturday, with the Falcons hosting the Wingers at 7 p.m. CST at Faribault Ice Arena, and the Scarlets playing the Tigers at 7:15 p.m. CST at Albert Lea City Arena.