Faribault Falcons win 6-5 at home against Mankato West Scarlets

The Faribault Falcons claimed a single-goal win in a game against the Mankato West Scarlets on Thursday. The team won 6-5 at Faribault Ice Arena.

Next up:

Both teams play on Saturday, with the Falcons hosting the Wingers at 7 p.m. CST at Faribault Ice Arena, and the Scarlets playing the Tigers at 7:15 p.m. CST at Albert Lea City Arena.