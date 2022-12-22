Faribault Falcons secure much-needed win

The Faribault Falcons have gone through a tough spell with a run of four straight defeats. But after a 5-3 victory over the Waseca Bluejays, things are looking brighter.

The Falcons took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from RJ Wasilowski. Ethan Amundson and Owen Nesburg assisted.

The second period ended with a 3-2 lead for the Falcons.

The Bluejays tied the score 3-3 early into the third period when Kyle Ahlschlager scored.

Brody Redding took the lead late in the third, assisted by Oliver Linnemann.

Oliver Linnemann increased the lead to 5-3 three minutes later.

Coming up:

The Bluejays play Winona away on Thursday at 1 p.m. CST at Waseca Community Arena. The Falcons will face Rochester Lourdes at home on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Faribault Ice Arena.