Faribault Falcons score twice in the third to beat Red Wing Wingers

The Faribault Falcons defeated the Red Wing Wingers 7-5. The game was tied after two periods, but Faribault pulled away in the third to claim a victory.

The visiting team took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Tommy Kunze. Oliver Linnemann and Owen Nesburg assisted.

The Falcons' Owen Nesburg increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the first, assisted by Oliver Linnemann.

The Wingers narrowed the gap to 2-1 late in the first when Landin Ramstad scored, assisted by Sam Knowlton.

The Wingers tied it up 2-2 with a goal from Charlie Peterson late in the first, assisted by Ethan Anderson and Sam Knowlton.

The second period ended with the score being tied at 4-4.

The Falcons took the lead early into the third period when Oliver Linnemann netted one again, assisted by Logan Peroutka and Tommy Kunze.

Beau Velishek increased the lead to 6-4 five minutes later, assisted by RJ Wasilowski and Owen Nesburg.

Landin Ramstad narrowed the gap to 6-5 two minutes later, assisted by Ethan Anderson and Cameron Schlichting.

Oliver Linnemann increased the lead to 7-5 two minutes later, assisted by Logan Peroutka and Ethan Amundson.

Next games:

The teams play their next games on Saturday. The Wingers will host the Tigers at 2 p.m. CST at Prairie Island Arena, and the Falcons will visit the Packers at 12 p.m. CST at Riverside Arena.