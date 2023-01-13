Faribault Falcons pull ahead in the third to defeat Red Wing Wingers

The Faribault Falcons were victorious on the road against the Red Wing Wingers. After two periods, the teams were tied at 4, but Faribault pulled away in the third, winning the game 7-5.

The visiting team took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Tommy Kunze. Oliver Linnemann and Owen Nesburg assisted.

The Falcons' Owen Nesburg increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the first, assisted by Oliver Linnemann.

The Wingers narrowed the gap to 2-1 with a goal from Landin Ramstad late into the first, assisted by Sam Knowlton.

The Wingers' Charlie Peterson tied the game 2-2 late into the first, assisted by Ethan Anderson and Sam Knowlton.

Three goals were scored in the second period, the score being tied at 4-4 going in to the third period.

The Falcons took the lead early in the third period when Oliver Linnemann scored yet again, assisted by Logan Peroutka and Tommy Kunze.

Beau Velishek increased the lead to 6-4 five minutes later, assisted by RJ Wasilowski and Owen Nesburg.

Landin Ramstad narrowed the gap to 6-5 two minutes later, assisted by Ethan Anderson and Cameron Schlichting.

Oliver Linnemann increased the lead to 7-5 two minutes later, assisted by Logan Peroutka and Ethan Amundson.

Next games:

The Wingers host the Albert Lea Tigers in the next game on the road on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST at Prairie Island Arena. The same day, the Falcons will host the Packers at 12 p.m. CST at Riverside Arena.