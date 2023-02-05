Faribault Falcons defeat Red Wing Wingers – continuing winning streak

The result was 4-1 when the Faribault Falcons and the Red Wing Wingers met on Saturday. But this time, Faribault secured three victories in a row. However, after tough time recently, Faribault is now in top form.

Next up:

Both teams play on Thursday, with the Falcons hosting the Packers at 6 p.m. CST at Faribault Ice Arena, and the Wingers playing the Tigers at 7:15 p.m. CST at Albert Lea City Arena.