Faribault Falcons continue to win – now have three wins in a row

After a tough period, the Faribault Falcons get things going. On Saturday, they played the Red Wing Wingers and secured yet another victory. The team has therefore three wins in a row. In the end, Red Wing walked away with 4-1.

The hosting Falcons took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Beau Velishek. Owen Amelkovich assisted.

Owen Amelkovich scored early into the second period.

Seven minutes into the period, Owen Nesburg scored a goal, assisted by Logan Peroutka and Oliver Linnemann, making the score 3-0.

Logan Peroutka then tallied a goal late, making the score 4-0.

The Wingers narrowed the gap to 4-1 early into the third period when Ethan Anderson netted one, assisted by Cameron Schlichting.

Next up:

Both teams play on Thursday, with the Falcons hosting the Packers at 6 p.m. CST at Faribault Ice Arena, and the Wingers playing the Tigers at 7:15 p.m. CST at Albert Lea City Arena.