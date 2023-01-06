Faribault Falcons beat Mankato West Scarlets – Kunze scores 2

The Faribault Falcons defeated the hosting Mankato West Scarlets 4-1 on Thursday.

The first period was scoreless, and late into the second period, the Falcons took the lead when Logan Peroutka scored assisted by Owen Nesburg.

The Falcons increased the lead to 2-0 within the first minute when Tommy Kunze scored, assisted by Logan Peroutka.

Tanner Yochum increased the lead to 3-0 six minutes later, assisted by Logan Peroutka and Parker Morrow.

Maddox Langworthy narrowed the gap to 3-1 nine minutes later, assisted by Gavin Villagomez.

Tommy Kunze increased the lead to 4-1 one minute later.

Coming up:

The teams play again on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Faribault Ice Arena.