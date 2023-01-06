Faribault Falcons beat Mankato West Scarlets – Kunze scores 2
The Faribault Falcons defeated the hosting Mankato West Scarlets 4-1 on Thursday.
The first period was scoreless, and late into the second period, the Falcons took the lead when Logan Peroutka scored assisted by Owen Nesburg.
The Falcons increased the lead to 2-0 within the first minute when Tommy Kunze scored, assisted by Logan Peroutka.
Tanner Yochum increased the lead to 3-0 six minutes later, assisted by Logan Peroutka and Parker Morrow.
Maddox Langworthy narrowed the gap to 3-1 nine minutes later, assisted by Gavin Villagomez.
Tommy Kunze increased the lead to 4-1 one minute later.
Coming up:
The teams play again on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Faribault Ice Arena.