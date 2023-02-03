Faribault Falcons beat Mankato West Scarlets in a close matchup

A single goal decided a close game as the Faribault Falcons won 6-5 at home against the Mankato West Scarlets on Thursday.

Next up:

On Saturday the Falcons will play at home against the Wingers at 7 p.m. CST at Faribault Ice Arena, while the Scarlets will face the Tigers road at 7:15 p.m. CST at Albert Lea City Arena.