High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Boys

Faribault Falcons beat Mankato West Scarlets in a close matchup

A single goal decided a close game as the Faribault Falcons won 6-5 at home against the Mankato West Scarlets on Thursday.

img_500240912_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 02, 2023 09:23 PM
Share

A single goal decided a close game as the Faribault Falcons won 6-5 at home against the Mankato West Scarlets on Thursday.

Next up:

On Saturday the Falcons will play at home against the Wingers at 7 p.m. CST at Faribault Ice Arena, while the Scarlets will face the Tigers road at 7:15 p.m. CST at Albert Lea City Arena.

Related Topics: FARIBAULT