Fargo South/Shanley Bruins claim win at home against Grand Forks Red River Roughriders
A close game saw the Fargo South/Shanley Bruins just edge out the Grand Forks Red River Roughriders on Tuesday. The final score was 5-4.
Coming up:
Both teams are back in action on Thursday, as the Bruins host Grand Forks Central at 7:30 p.m. CST and the Roughriders visit Devils Lake at 7:30 p.m. CST.