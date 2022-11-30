SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Boys

Fargo South/Shanley Bruins claim win at home against Grand Forks Red River Roughriders

A close game saw the Fargo South/Shanley Bruins just edge out the Grand Forks Red River Roughriders on Tuesday. The final score was 5-4.

500183754_c2782ae73892dde37a5ea3e7899cde1d.jpg
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
November 29, 2022 10:27 PM
Share

A close game saw the Fargo South/Shanley Bruins just edge out the Grand Forks Red River Roughriders on Tuesday. The final score was 5-4.

Coming up:

Both teams are back in action on Thursday, as the Bruins host Grand Forks Central at 7:30 p.m. CST and the Roughriders visit Devils Lake at 7:30 p.m. CST.