High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Boys

Fargo South/Shanley Bruins beat Grand Forks Central Knights and continue winning run

The game between the Fargo South/Shanley Bruins and the Grand Forks Central Knights on Thursday finished 3-0. The result means Fargo South/Shanley has four straight wins.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
December 01, 2022 10:16 PM
Next games:

Both teams play again on Tuesday with the Bruins hosting West Fargo at 7:30 p.m. CST, and the Knights hosting West Fargo Sheyenne.