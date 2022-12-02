Fargo South/Shanley Bruins beat Grand Forks Central Knights and continue winning run
The game between the Fargo South/Shanley Bruins and the Grand Forks Central Knights on Thursday finished 3-0. The result means Fargo South/Shanley has four straight wins.
Next games:
Both teams play again on Tuesday with the Bruins hosting West Fargo at 7:30 p.m. CST, and the Knights hosting West Fargo Sheyenne.