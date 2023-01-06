Fairmont Cardinals win on the road against Worthington Trojans

The Fairmont Cardinals won the road game against the Worthington Trojans 10-4 on Thursday.

The visiting Cardinals started off strong and took the lead at the beginning of the game with Luke Kester scoring in the first minute, assisted by Nate Rakness.

The Trojans tied the game 1-1 in the first period when Anthony Jimenez scored, assisted by Dylan Dykstra.

The Cardinals took the lead halfway through the first period when Luke Kester scored again.

The Trojans' Dawson Duangapai tied it up 2-2 late in the first.

The second period ended with a 8-4 lead for the Cardinals.

Nate Rakness increased the lead to 9-4 early into the third period, assisted by Mathew Cone and Luke Kester.

Nate Rakness increased the lead to 4-10 three minutes later, assisted by Luke Kester.

Next games:

On Saturday, the Trojans will host the Bluejays at 3 p.m. CST at Waseca Community Arena and the Cardinals will play against the Cardinals at 1 p.m. CST at Martin County Arena.