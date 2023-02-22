Fairmont Cardinals win knock out game against Worthington Trojans

The 7-5 win at home for the Fairmont Cardinals against the Worthington Trojans means the Fairmont Cardinals are through to the next round.

The hosting team took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Brock Lutterman. Nate Rakness assisted.

The Trojans' Dawson Duangapai tied the game late into the first period, assisted by Caden Van Briesen and Kyle Ahrenstorff.

The Cardinals' Luke Kester took the lead late in the first, assisted by Mathew Cone and Teveldal Jace.

The Cardinals increased the lead to 3-1 late in the first when Hartley Aust scored, assisted by Luke Kester.

The second period ended with the score being tied at 4-4.

The Trojans took the lead early into the third period when Spenser Nickel scored yet again.

Nate Rakness tied it up 5-5 two minutes later, assisted by Lincoln Becker.

Nate Rakness took the lead six minutes later, assisted by Connor Gronewald and Brock Lutterman.

Luke Kester increased the lead to 7-5 five minutes later, assisted by Brock Lutterman.